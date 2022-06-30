People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michaelene Sullivan

The San Diego Tourism Authority has announced the appointment of Michaelene Sullivan as its new vice president of sales and services. Sullivan, who will begin the new role in July, will be tasked with directing the sales team while representing the organization with clients and stakeholders on a local and national level. Sullivan currently serves as director of sales and marketing for the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego and has 18 years of experience with Hyatt, including food and beverage and events and sales.

Julie DeLeon

Hilton San Antonio Hill Country has appointed Julie DeLeon as director of sales and marketing. A career sales professional with 25 years of hospitality experience and a decade in the San Antonio market, DeLeon has held several sales and leadership roles for global hotel brands, including Hilton. Most recently, she was the director of sales and marketing at Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Airport.

Caroline Naslund

Radisson Blue Mall of America has promoted Caroline Naslund to assistant director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Naslund will work closely with the director of sales and marketing on all initiatives to grow the group and catering business. Naslund joined the Radisson Blue Mall of America team as a catering intern in 2014 and has worked in a variety of positions since. Most recently, she served as director of catering.

Brian Holtman and Kimberly Corbets

Sodexo Live! has added Brian Holtman and Kimberly Corbets to its strategyic growth team in North America. Holtman previously worked for Paradies Lagardère, where he led business development efforts on delivering engaging experiences for airport travelers in North America. Corbets most recently served in a leadership and development role for Travelzoo and spent five years with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. In their new roles, Holtman and Corbets will help drive new business and ensure existing clients are set up for success.