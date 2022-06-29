PCMA EduCon Makers Series Webinar: Production & Experience Outcomes

The team behind EduCon will reveal how they got creative with producing a revised hybrid event model, share the design and outcomes of the partner activations and experiences in The Hub and how collaborating with the host city partners and event suppliers led to the delivery of an immersive experience whether you participated in-person or online.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor. Information Duration: 00:34:05

Date: 06/29/2022 CMP Certification EIC Status: Submitted

CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 0.75