3 Reasons to Hold Your Meeting at Universal Orlando Resort’s Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

The benefits of meeting with your team at a theme park go beyond adventurous fun. With spectacular themed resorts like Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, your team can experience a tropical escape in the heart of an incredible resort destination. Here are just a few of the features of Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, promising to add a lush, tropical feel to your next business gathering:

Delightful Dining and Beverage Options

What island-themed experience would be complete without nourishment and the right tropical drink? Loews Sapphire Falls Resort offers distinctive and fun dining experiences from an award-winning culinary team. Options range from fresh, flavorful and customized group menus, full-service restaurant dining, a rum-inspired lobby lounge, poolside fare, grab-and-go options and room service. Host your team dinner in the group outdoor seating at Strong Water Tavern, recognized by the Orlando Sentinel as the Critics’ Choice for Best Hotel Restaurant in 2022.

Meeting Spaces Designed for Convenience

Bring your meeting to life and tell your organization’s story in an entertaining, engaging style with Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s flexible and vibrant meeting spaces. With 115,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the hotel features a 41,000 square-foot Grand Caribbean Ballroom, a 31,000 square-foot exhibit hall, 16 meeting rooms, 3 dedicated meeting planner offices, and a dedicated registration desk. Then, there’s the outdoor meeting spaces – 16,000 square feet in a lush, tropical setting.

Expand Your Events to the Universal Orlando Theme Parks

And of course, not far away, the premiere attractions of Universal Orlando’s three incredible theme parks offer unparalleled experiences for your event’s attendees seeking more to do outside the usual meeting scene. With the options of after-hours park events, private use of CityWalk venues, restaurants, group dining and customized team-building activities, there’s virtually no limit to the kinds of memorable, engaging business events you can plan for your team!

For more on how Universal Orlando Meetings and Events can help you plan your one-of-a-kind meeting,

visit https://www.uomeetingsandevents.com/On-Site-Hotels/Overview/Loews-Sapphire-Falls-Resort/Default.html