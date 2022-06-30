News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
What Overturning Roe v. Wade Could Mean for Career Decisions
Last Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States upended a half-century of federal protections for U.S. women, voting to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade that guaranteed abortion rights. For many workers, the ruling could have a lasting impact on career decisions, writes Forbes, from whether they are willing to work in certain states to which employers they choose to work for.
Type Less — and Get More Done — With These 3 iPhone and iPad Input Tricks
Phone typing is painful. Fast Company shares three iOS features that will save you valuable typing time, plus a bonus tip: the fancy copy-paste.
Is Authenticity Missing From Your Leadership Strategy?
New leadership strategies are emerging as the modern workplace continues to change. Professor and leadership coach Michelle Johnston in Sidecar advises you to ditch the mask of perfection and own your story.
This Is Going to Hurt: How to Have Awkward Conversations
BLURB: Tricky conversations are easy to put off — but dodging them only makes things harder. They’re often about something that could make life easier or better but the fact that the exchange may be embarrassing or difficult for one party or both, forms a big barrier. Remembering a few ground rules could make things easier, according to The Guardian. First: This is a two-way thing.