People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Elaine Williams

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has named Elaine Williams, CMP, CEM-AP as the facility’s senior director of sales and event services. In this new role, Williams will be responsible for developing and overseeing the sales and event services functions from planning to execution. Williams has been with the facility for 15 years, most recently serving as director of sales.

Geoff Freeman

The U.S. Travel Association has appointed Geoff Freeman as president and CEO, effective Sept. 1. He rejoins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership, first as president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. Freeman succeeds Roger Dow, who is stepping down following a 17-year tenure as leader of the organization.

Ori Lahav

Kenes Group has named Ori Lahav as its new CEO, the third in the history of Kenes Group. The last CEO change was completed in 1999 when Dan Rivlin took over the role from his father and Kenes Group founder, Gideon Rivlin. Dan Rivlin will now take the role of executive chair and chief vision officer. Lahav joined the company in 2013 as associate vice president of marketing, bringing more than 15 years of marketing experience to the management team. At the beginning of 2017, Lahav moved to lead the client accounts and operations as vice president, while also joining the IAPCO (International Association of Professional Congress Organizers) Council. In 2020, Lahav became president of IAPCO.

Donna Del Gallo

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has named Donna Del Gallo as its senior regional director of convention sales. In her new role, she will promote Miami and Miami Beach as a premier destination for conventions and meetings, focusing on the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. Del Gallo has more than 25 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry. Most recently, she served as director of citywide accounts for San Francisco Travel Association.

James Kelley

MCI USA’s strategic events, meetings, and incentives division has promoted James Kelley to vice president of registration. In this new role, Kelly will lead MCI’s U.S. registration team, including all aspects of the registration process, onsite services, lead cultivation services, and virtual event services. Kelly previously served as director, onsite, lead cultivation, and business development. Kelley joined MCI USA from Experient, where he worked for 19 years.