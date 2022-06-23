News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

‘The Liberation of the Workplace’: Industry Experts Sound Off on 2022, the Year of the ‘Shecovery’

To get women back to the workforce following their mass exodus during the COVID-19 pandemic, writes WorkLife, companies are prioritizing flexible work policies to better support overall employee health and wellness. “Every stage of the female experience in life, which has been very taboo in the workplace, is now being openly addressed and accommodated for in terms of workplace expectations,” says the editor of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.