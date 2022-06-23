News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Why Showing Stress Can Make People More Likeable
Feeling anxious about your presentation? There’s no need to hide it. New research reported on by BBC Worklife shows that when we show visible signs of stress, others are predisposed to like us and treat us warmly for being emotionally authentic.
‘The Liberation of the Workplace’: Industry Experts Sound Off on 2022, the Year of the ‘Shecovery’
To get women back to the workforce following their mass exodus during the COVID-19 pandemic, writes WorkLife, companies are prioritizing flexible work policies to better support overall employee health and wellness. “Every stage of the female experience in life, which has been very taboo in the workplace, is now being openly addressed and accommodated for in terms of workplace expectations,” says the editor of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.
Go Ahead and Cry at Work. You’ll Be a Better Leader for It
Staffing solutions company Wonolo’s CEO observes that even in this new era of work, there hasn’t been enough emphasis on prioritizing safe spaces and healthy expression of feelings in the work environment. Fast Company explores what you can do to embrace the power of being vulnerable.
Why We Need Rituals, Not Routines
It turns out, even great writers like Franz Kafka and Virginia Woolf found writing to be an arduous task. What made the work a little bit easier was their commitment to a daily ritual. Vox shares how rituals can help you approach basic tasks more mindfully and enrich both your personal and professional lives.