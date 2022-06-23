The Perfect Venue for Your Orange County Meeting

From the minute your attendees step foot into the sun-drenched, seven-story atrium dotted with towering palm trees at Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, they’ll feel the charm of Southern California to win them over. With its award-winning dining, shopping and arts districts; beautiful year-round weather; and proximity to the Pacific Ocean (Newport Beach is 10 minutes down the road) and the ever-iconic Disneyland (only 12 miles away), it’s easy to see why the centrally located city of Costa Mesa is the cultural heart of Orange County.

Featuring 50,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space, the Hilton gives you 30 versatile function rooms to choose from, including the 12‚160-square-foot Pacific Ballroom, VIP boardrooms, banquet rooms and two private outdoor courtyards with picturesque water features. Not only is Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa home to the largest event space in the Irvine Business District-Costa Mesa area, it’s also located just minutes from the world-renowned South Coast Plaza and the critically acclaimed Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Make sure to leave some time on the itinerary for your attendees to pay a visit to The CAMP, a community gathering place filled with top local restaurants and eclectic shops and businesses offering unique goods and services. Bonus: Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa is the only hotel that’s within easy walking distance of this can’t-miss local hangout.

Whether you’re planning a business meeting, company retreat or incentive event, let Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa serve as your stylish home base. The on-site experts will help you bring your vision to life, and since the hotel is a proud partner of Travel Costa Mesa, you can easily tap into the insider knowledge and access to create a seamless and memorable experience.

Ready to get started? Contact sales at snacm-salesadm@hilton.com or (714) 540-7000.