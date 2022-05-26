People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Adam Berrios

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) has announced the promotion of Adam Berrios to vice president of sales and services, a position that drives the organization’s key role in attracting meetings, conventions, and sporting events to the area. As vice president, Berrios plans and directs all activities of the sales department, group travel and client services, and the destination services team. He also leads hotel partner relations. Berrios joined LRCVB in March 2021 as the bureau’s director of sales, bringing more than 10 years of convention and visitors bureau experience.

Martha Palacios, Rostana Wardak, Watson Li, and Elizabeth Boylan

NYC & Company has announced four recent appointments to its convention development team. Martha Palacios has been named senior director, international MICE, Canada, LATAM, and Europe. Palacios has been a hospitality industry sales leader in the New York City area for more than 20 years. Rostana Wardak has been named regional director, West. Hailing from San Diego, Wardak is responsible for driving business meetings and events to New York City from the U.S. West Coast market. Prior to joining NYC & Company, she worked in the hotel industry for more than 10 years.

Watson Li has been named regional director, international MICE, APAC, Africa, and Middle East. A hospitality and tourism industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience, Li previously worked for NYC & Company from 2017-2020. Elizabeth Boylan also recently rejoined NYC & Company as sales manager, handling small meetings in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and New York markets. A lifelong resident of New York, Boylan started her career with NYC & Company in 2013. She returned to the organization in February after nearly three years at the Long Island CVB.

Jennifer Erney

Jennifer Erney, CMP, CMM, has returned to Accor as executive director, global sales, meetings, and incentives and industry relations. She will oversee Washington, D.C., and the Southeastern states. In her new role, Erney will be advancing group business opportunities for Accor’s collection of brands around the globe and engaging with industry organizations to keep Accor top-of-mind in the event planning community. Previously, Erney was global director of meetings and events for 10 years with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, she was regional vice president of sales with Associated Luxury Hotels International since 2017.

Beki Winchel

Spiro, the brand experience agency within the GES Collective, has named Beki Winchel as its thought leadership and innovation director. In her new position, Winchel will use her decades of experience creating, executing, and advising marketing, public relations, and digital media content for companies of all sizes to deliver value to Spiro clients. She will be tasked with boosting brand awareness and showcasing how the agency helps businesses plan and execute events and experiences. Winchel, who is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, previously worked as learning content and research developer at PCMA.