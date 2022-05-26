News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
38 Smart Questions to Ask in a Job Interview
When you reach this point in a job interview — where the interviewer is done with their questions and opens up the floor — you don’t want to be caught off guard. Harvard Business Review offers a variety of questions you can pose to prove you are the right fit for the job.
Taking a Career Hiatus Is Now Perfectly Okay
LinkedIn research shows a break in your career journey is no longer something to hide or speak vaguely about. Fast Company outlines what you can do to make the most of your resume’s “career break.”
Gen Z Workers Crave Career Stability
Younger workers, in the aftermath of the pandemic, are craving a more traditional work experience with employers who accept them for who they are, according to a new survey reported on by Axios.
There Is No Upside to an 8 A.M. Meeting
The Early Bird in your office may do as he pleases, but he should not demand that you join him. The New York Times has the story.