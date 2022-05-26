IMEX Frankfurt Exhibitors Promote Sustainability

The Scottish Event Campus will plant a tree for every meeting its representatives conduct with IMEX attendees, while visitBerlin will offer event sustainability checks for planner attendees.

Author: Curt Wagner

The Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow has pledged to plant a tree for every person its team meets with during IMEX Frankfurt. The venue’s pledge is one of many sustainability-focused initiatives being introduced by groups exhibiting at IMEX, which takes place May 31-June 2 at Messe Frankfurt.

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC), site of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), will work with a local charity, Trees for Life, to plant the trees in Scotland’s Caledonian Forest. The new trees will add to the 170,000 others the campus has helped to grow through its partnership with the nonprofit. The tree pledge is one of several sustainability initiatives the SEC has introduced to reach its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Event planner attendees also will be able to gauge their own sustainability efforts at the visitBerlin Berlin Convention Office (BCO) booth. Experts from the Sustainable Meetings Berlin initiative will apply 65 measures included in the document Sustainable Guidelines Berlin, which outlines steps for sustainable event planning. These include CO2-friendly arrivals for participants, selecting regional foods for catering, and the use of energy-friendly technology.

These are just two of the exhibitors who are following IMEX Frankfurt’s lead in promoting sustainability at the event, which will feature the IMEX-EIC People & Planet Village, a nature-inspired hub for learning more about sustainable practices. In the lead-up to the event, IMEX asked attendees and exhibitors to take the People and Planet Pledge, in which they commit to taking four simple actions during the show, from traveling responsibly to choosing sustainable food options.

Curt Wagner is digital editor at Convene.