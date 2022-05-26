Top Three Reasons to Host Your Next Meeting in Detroit

Visitors to Detroit know there’s no U.S. city like it. The entrepreneurial spirit of the people of the Motor City is just one of the highlights of this exciting event destination. Add world-class venues, attractions and one of the most convenient transportation hubs in existence, and your team’s all set. Below are three reasons to host your next meeting here.

Easily Get Your Team Where They Need to Go

Offering nonstop flights to 150 international destinations, Detroit Metro Airport is one option for getting your team to your next great meeting. This is the Motor City––invite your on-the-go attendees to explore the city using the Qline streetcar system, Detroit People Mover elevated rail, bike and electric scooter shares, and more. Detroit also has one of the most efficient road systems ever created, so your conference goers won’t miss a single appointment.

A Healthy Balance of Business and Leisure

They call it “bleisure travel,” the trending way for jetsetters to balance work and wellness, and Detroit is a dream destination. Multiple hotels offer city tours and experience packages designed to provide your teams with opportunities that both excite and inspire. Start your team’s day with yoga in the park and finish it with drinks and music on a rooftop bar.

Word-Class Venues Designed for Your Team

Detroit’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its full-service convention center, the Huntington Place. This LEED-Gold-certified facility is home to 10,000 square feet of living green roof that helps control the building’s temperature and features an organic herb garden, producing its own fresh produce. The 460,000 square foot Suburban Collection Showplace features the conveniently attached Hyatt Place Detroit/Novi, exhibition space, meeting rooms and the elegant Diamond Banquet and Conference Center.

Learn more about kicking your next meeting up a notch in Detroit.