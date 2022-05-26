Focused on What Matters: MGM Resorts International is Embracing Humanity & Protecting the Planet

As demand for in-person events and meetings continues to ramp up, MGM Resorts International has never been more ready to accommodate. In fact, according to Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer Stephanie Glanzer, the changes brought about by the pandemic actually revolutionized the convention experience on the whole. Here are some ways how:

There’s now a clear focus on wellness for guests in response to the added stress many have experienced during the past two-and-a-half years. From morning meditation sessions to yoga at the Mandalay Bay Beach to designated “Stay Well” guest and meeting rooms, MGM Resorts wants convention and conference attendees to feel refreshed – not exhausted – during their stay and after they leave.

Throughout the pandemic, MGM Resorts continued to invest in upgrades, including technology enhancements like mobile check-in and other hands-free features, allowing guests more optionality throughout their stay.

Additionally, there’s been a concentrated look at what people really want to do when they’re at a convention or trade show. As such, many meetings now include a give-back component or activity, which Glanzer says echoes and reflects the company’s focus on social responsibility and giving and its program Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet.

In that vein, MGM Resorts also wants to shine light on its environmentally conscious approach to how properties operate day in and day out. Initiatives include rescuing unserved, untouched food from events and safely donating it to local food banks to help combat food insecurity and waste, as well as the use of solar to power its resorts.

