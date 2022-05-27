Business is a Pleasure in The Palm Beaches

Give your attendees an unforgettable meeting experience that leaves them feeling both inspired and connected. Comprised of 39 cities and towns stretching across 47 miles of sunny Florida coastline, The Palm Beaches’ award-winning resorts, world-class dining and one-of-a-kind venues offer a laid-back, elevated atmosphere for meetings of any size, style and budget.

Whether you’re looking for an engaging team-building activity or unique ways to incorporate immersive local experiences between the sessions, The Palm Beaches has plenty to choose from. Take advantage of the area’s beautiful scenery—both natural and man-made—on Visit Palm Beach’s Mangroves & Mansions tour. Your attendees will paddle past the mega-mansions that line the Intracoastal Waterway as well as explore the area’s mangrove-covered islands that remain nearly untouched by humans. Or, take the team for a private lesson in the sport of kings at the renowned International Polo Club in Wellington.

Infusing a fun, local element directly into your meeting or convention is also easily done in The Palm Beaches. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has a Cultural Concierge Program that can connect you with talented local artists to create event- and site-specific art installations or put on a dance performance, cultural demonstration or live music concert to generate excitement at your event. And since wellness and sustainability are frequently top of mind for both planners and attendees, you can schedule a pre- or post-meeting outdoor yoga session facilitated by a local yoga studio, and consider opting for plant-based plates, bowls, trays and other tableware from Tellus, a South Florida–based company that makes compostable products from local upcycled sugarcane fiber.

And in a destination known for its chef-driven restaurants, terrific local seafood and ultra-fresh produce, treating your attendees to local favorites like Oceana Coffee Roaster’s specialty fair-trade coffees and custom catering menus from Trindy Gourmet is guaranteed to leave a delicious impression. You can also plan a group visit to Grandview Public Market or a trip on the Damn Good Beer Bus for an all-inclusive tour of some of The Palm Beaches best breweries.

Business is never boring in The Palm Beaches. The experts at Discover The Palm Beaches can help you make the most of between-the-session experiences that will take your event to a whole new level.