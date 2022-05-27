Caesars Entertainment Is Reinventing Experiences in Las Vegas and Atlantic City

Author: Casey Gale

Caesars Entertainment represents 50 first-class properties in 20 nationwide destinations, including two hotspots well known for hosting meetings and events in style — Las Vegas and Atlantic City. While both locations may feel familiar to regular meeting-goers and planners alike, Caesars Entertainment works endlessly to ensure the visitor experience is never the same twice. Here is a closer look at what’s new and sure to attract groups in both destinations.

Las Vegas

This is the city where there’s always more than enough entertainment to fill every attendee’s downtime and where new acts are a regular thing. English singer and songwriter Morrissey has announced five new dates in July for his residency, “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, while EGOT-winner John Legend recently launched his “Love in Las Vegas” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which will run through October. In the same location, country music lovers will soon be tapping their boots to Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo, the Las Vegas Residency” in September.

If visitors think they already know the dining scene in Las Vegas, they can think again — Caesars Entertainment has introduced several new eateries. In April, television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump debuted Vanderpump á Paris at Paris Las Vegas. The restaurant transports guests to a Parisian courtyard setting and features reimagined classic French cuisine. Also in Paris Las Vegas, the second Nobu restaurant location on the Las Vegas Strip has opened, created by world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

In addition to these exciting entertainment and dining offerings, Caesars Entertainment has announced a major update of one of its properties: Bally’s Las Vegas is undergoing a renovation to become Horseshoe Las Vegas. This transformation, expected to be complete by the end of 2022, will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment and F&B options, as well as a reimagined casino floor and public areas.

“Organizations that have met in Vegas in the past will be very excited to come back to Las Vegas, because we are always reinventing ourselves, and even more so now than before,” said Abby Hobbs, Caesars Entertainment’s director of sales for Las Vegas. “If planners want to be creative, push the limits, or try something new, Vegas is the place to do it. During the pandemic we opened CAESARS FORUM, our 550,000-square-foot conference center, and the feedback has been tremendous. It’s a great time to look at Vegas again!”

Caesars Entertainment is investing $400 million at its Atlantic City Resorts, resulting in exciting additions for delegates to explore. “People haven’t seen each other in so many years,” said Jim Ziereis, vice president of hotel sales in Atlantic City. “The hugs are back, and the high-fives are flying and it is great to see that back again. When they do come back, they’re going to see new room product, as well as new food and beverage offerings.”

The first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen location on the East Coast will be opening in Caesars Atlantic City this summer, and, on the heels of its 40th anniversary last year, Tropicana Atlantic City will introduce eight new dining concepts that range from a daiquiri bar to a classic American tavern.

Atlantic City is also making strides in sustainability thanks to Caesars Entertainments’ investments — in late April, DSD Renewables and Caesars Entertainment broke ground on an 8.4 MW solar portfolio powering Caesars, Harrah’s, and Tropicana. This solar portfolio will help Caesars Entertainment reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 100 percent before 2050.