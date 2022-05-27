Hidden Gems Attendees Will Love in Los Angeles

Author: Casey Gale

Glitz and glamour — that’s the Los Angeles we know from the big and small screen. But that’s only part of the script. There is so much more the City of Angels has to offer. After sessions, attendees can meet a whole new world of possibilities by exploring the city’s lesser-known entertainment and dining options, as well as discovering its remarkable, year-round outdoor activities. Here’s just a sampling of what visitors can find when they step outside of the familiar and experience the city like an Angeleno.

Incredible Eateries

Whether looking for a morning pick-me-up, a fine-dining experience, or taking a bar-crawl approach to the city, attendees will find that Los Angeles has something for everyone. Take Post & Beam, for example. Located in Baldwin Hills, a 20-minute drive from downtown, this Black-owned-and-operated establishment featuring a mix of soul food and California cuisine demonstrates how the Los Angeles dining scene extends far beyond its most popular haunts.

For those more interested in small sips than big meals, Lost Spirits Distillery in Downtown Los Angeles is the place to go. A mix of a Disneyland-esque attraction and a premium distillery, this destination in downtown’s Arts District is a fully immersive and entertaining spot, as it features its own boat journey as part of its tour. And coffee lovers can’t miss the Fountain Coffee Room located in the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Located on the basement level, this historic eatery often flies under the radar for tourists.







There are so many attractions to show attendees in their downtime — why not choose something off the beaten path? The Hollywood Heritage Museum comes from humble beginnings — celebrated director Cecil B. DeMille shot Hollywood’s first feature-length film in a barn in 1914 that now houses the museum. It’s a must-visit for film and history buffs, and a unique offering for those only familiar with Universal Studios or the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Another crowd-pleaser is Bob’s Big Boy Classic Car Show in Burbank, a combination of burgers and hot rods. Car buffs make this a weekly Friday evening event in the parking lot of the classic Bob’s Big Boy diner.

The Great Outdoors

California has countless natural wonders, many of which are located right in Los Angeles County, just a short drive away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Venice Beach is the perfect place to enjoy the surf, sand, and eccentric personality that makes this region stand out. In Venice Beach, the fresh ocean air is part of visitors’ experience no matter what they choose to do — here they’ll find plenty of outdoor gyms and dining and shopping options.

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area in Antelope Valley is another awe-inspiring outdoor experience of an entirely different flavor: a high-desert formation that features sandstone slabs and boulders that have shifted along the San Andreas Fault. Walkers and hikers will love taking the one-mile trail that descends into the Punchbowl, as well as trekking the more extensive route to the scenic overlook at Devil’s Chair.