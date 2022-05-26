Associations invited to convene in unconventional Thailand

In April, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) bid adieu to 43 business events professionals—focusing on Conventions, Meetings, and Incentives segments—from 15 countries who participated in the Bureau’s first familiarization trip in two years. Taking place from March 26 to April 1 in the country’s capital Bangkok and world-renowned Phuket, the trip, dubbed “Thailand NOW,” showcased the unparalleled Thai hospitality, the destination’s flexibility, versatility, and capability to serve as a world-class host city. It successfully marked Thailand’s reopening for tourism and business events. Some highlights of more to come:

First Two Convention Ambassadors Appointed

Upon celebrating Thai MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) Day on April 26, 2022, TCEB announced its first 2 appointed Convention Ambassadors: Professor Emeritus Dr. Somsri Pausawasdi, President of the Medical Council of Thailand, as Honorary Convention Ambassador— Medical; and Associate Professor Dr. Djitt Laowattana, Special Advisor for Education/Human Capital, and Technology Development, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), as Convention Ambassador—Robotics. With exceptional stature and strong ties in their target fields, Convention Ambassadors help amplify Thailand’s position as leading convention destination and multiply the country’s opportunity to serve international associations in its path to regenerating legacy and leaving positive impact.

Upcoming Events and World-Class Conventions Lineup

TCEB, in its capacity as Convention and Exhibition Bureau as well as national bidder, has worked with its network of industry partners both on national and international levels and attracted numerous events to Thailand. In 2022, the country will welcome the high-profile Global Summit of Women, scheduled from June 23–25 in Bangkok, as the first large-scale international convention held face-to-face in two years. The group will shine the spotlight on Thailand’s MICE industry as the country reopens and prepares for a rapid rebound in international business events. In July, a group of 10,000 delegates from a Singapore-based manufacturing and supply chain corporation will also visit Bangkok for a meeting and incentive trip. For the rest of 2022, TCEB expects to welcome 136 Meetings & Incentives groups and support 47 Exhibitions. For Conventions, 23 TCEB-supported international events have been announced for 2022, including November’s International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP2022) in Pattaya; the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit 2022 in Bangkok, also in November, will be another highlight attracting world’s attention to Thailand.

From 2023 onwards, Thailand will be the host destination of multiple world-class events such as ICCA Congress 2023, Thailand International Air Show in 2025 and Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026, to name a few.

New Partnerships

Amid international travel and business events uncertainty in 2021, TCEB garnered two new partners to keep abreast of business opportunities in world and regional conventions. First is Asia Convention Alliance (ACA), initiated by Thailand’s TCEB and its partner TICA. With founding members also including MyCEB, STO and TAITRA, ACA’s goal is to drive more regional conventions by rotation among members as a mean to boost the convention market in the region. Another partnership is Hybrid City Alliance (HCA), which brings together 24 like-minded destinations from 16 countries around the world, with a common bond of providing solutions for hybrid and multi-hub events.

The Path to Net Zero Carbon Events

TCEB has joined hands with partner organizations and signed an MoU on Carbon Balance Project Cooperation to enable carbon-neutral activities. In addition, TCEB has cooperated with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (or TGO) to assess event carbon footprint and develop a Carbon Footprint guidebook and application for organizing carbon-neutral events. So far, TCEB has hosted seven carbon-neutral events and 40 sustainable events. The goal is to reduce carbon footprint by 100,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2022 and for Thailand to become a sustainable conventions destination.

Convene Plus BCG and Other Supports

TCEB has a dedicated subvention program for associations and PCOs looking to convene in Thailand. Dubbed “Convene Plus BCG”, the incentive is a newly curated convention supporting scheme that aims to serve an ever-changing demands and formats of global conventions whilst implementing dynamic portfolio of service and support as well as simplified criteria with redefined, legacy-inspiring value propositions according to the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model. Supports also include Bid Assistance, Convention Planning Service, Promotion and Marketing Support and Financial Support and Bonus Subventions.

Learn more at www.ThailandConventions.com and plan your next convention in Thailand with us!