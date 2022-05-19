People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ana Liberty, Kristina Ovies, and Chuck Carter

Visit Spokane has added two new directors of sales and one sales manager to its team. Ana Liberty has been named director of national accounts. She has decades of experience in the hospitality sales sector and has worked as a sales manager for both Hilton and Hyatt Regency. Most recently, she worked as national account director for Travel Portland.

Kristina Ovies has been named director of national accounts. Ovies has more than a decade of experience in hospitality sales. Her background includes working for Wyndham Vacation Ownership and most recently, as national sales director at Nugget Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Chuck Carter has joined the team as sales manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience in hospitality sales to his new role. Carter previously worked for WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and as global director of sales for RLH Corporation.

Kasey Summerville

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) has promoted Kasey L. Summerville to vice president of marketing, communications, and community engagement, a role that will help propel the organization’s presence in the local, regional, national, and international tourism space. Summerville will guide all activities and operations of the LRCVB’s marketing, communications, and community engagement division. She will oversee the development and execution of the bureau’s tourism master plan, all advertising, public and media relations, and social media efforts. Summerville has been with the LRCVB since November 2017. Prior to her new role, she served as senior director of tax revenue.

Starr Butler-Jemison

Starr Butler-Jemison has been hired as OVG360’s SVP of content development and private events, a new division focused on innovative private functions, major corporate events, and content development across OVG360’s 300-plus arenas, stadiums, and convention centers. Starting on July 5, Butler-Jemison will be based in Detroit. Butler-Jemison has more than a decade of experience in booking, venue, and event management spanning arenas, stadiums, ballparks, and non-traditional entertainment venues. She joins OVG360 from the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, where she served as vice president of booking and events for Fiserv Forum arena and Deer District.

Stephanie Beattie, Jennifer Roddie, Jessica Hornal, and Ritchie Munro

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has made several promotions and recruitments to enhance its sales team. Stephanie Beattie has been promoted to head of corporate sales. She joined the organization in 2018 as international associations sales manager. She will be focused on building the efforts of the corporate teams.

Jennifer Roddie has been promoted to senior sales manager within the conference sales team, while Jessica Hornal has been promoted to sales executive. Roddie has been with the SEC since 2015 and Hornal joined in 2019. Hornal’s role will involve working across both corporate and international sectors.

Ritchie Munro has joined the SEC team as international association sales manager. He has an extensive background in business-to-business sales and marketing, and previously worked in Cambodia for the Chamber of Commerce.