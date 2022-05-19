There’s Always Something New to Discover in Orlando

If you think you know Orlando, think again. The dynamic destination is constantly evolving, so meeting attendees will find new places to stay, dine and be entertained each time they visit.

Talented chefs are taking dining to new heights in Orlando. Not only will Orlando restaurants be included in the inaugural edition of the prestigious MICHELIN Guide Florida, but five of the destination’s culinary stars were recent semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, and celebrity chefs have opened acclaimed eateries at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.

The Orlando hotel scene is booming as well, with many new properties and extensive renovations.

Recent openings include the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, a new tower expansion at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, which increases the hotel’s meeting space to 350,000 square feet.

Luxury brands are boosting their presence in the city. The JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa—with 50,000 square feet of event space—opened in 2020, making Orlando one of the few cities with two JW Marriott properties. The Fairmont Orlando, with more than 44,000 square feet of meeting space, is slated to open in early 2025.

Large meeting hotels are enhancing their offerings as well. The Caribe Royale Orlando has completed a $125 million renovation, including a new 50,000-square-foot ballroom. The property now has 220,000 square feet of meeting space. And the Hyatt Regency Orlando, directly connected to the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), has completed a $20 million renovation of its indoor meeting space.

Soon the many meeting attendees flying to Orlando—OCCC alone has held over 200 meetings and events since July 2020—will find something new the minute they touch down. Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C opens in September, adding 15 gates and many high-tech features—including a facility to accommodate the forthcoming Brightline high-speed rail system, with service to Miami.

