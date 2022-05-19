News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Don’t Force Your Employees Back to the Office. Do This Instead
Fast Company reports that a Gartner survey of more than 3,500 knowledge workers found that yanking everyone back to the office is not the way to connect them with their organization’s culture and that employees with more flexibility felt more connected. More than half said they do their best work at home, and alone.
What Event Pros Are Looking for in Their New Hires
Hiring managers in the event industry share with Bizbash the top qualities that stand out — and some red flags that can cost someone a job.
The “Future of Work” Still Sucks. Just Ask Working Parents
Millions of women left the workforce during the pandemic. Many of them are back, reports Buzzfeed News, and confront the same problems that drove them out in the first place.
Why Do People, Like, Say, ‘Like’ So Much?
Saying the word ‘like’ has long been seen as a sign of laziness and stupidity. But its use is actually richly nuanced, goes back to Shakespearean times, and is an indicator of, like, intelligence. The Guardian has the story behind one of our favorite filler words.