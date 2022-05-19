At ICC Sydney, It’s All About Making Strong Connections

Author: Curt Wagner

After two years apart, event organizers and their attendees are craving the chance to connect in person safely. At International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), connection — bringing together communities, ideas, and efforts — always has been a top priority.

During the pandemic, team members at the state-of-the-art venue upskilled and innovated to help organizers create true connections and outstanding experiences for their groups. ICC Sydney’s new Connect Outdoors meeting options bring attendees face to face in stylish outdoor settings, while the Connect Hub enhances ICC Sydney’s already stellar digital event solutions to a world-class level — allowing hybrid meeting attendees to connect seamlessly no matter where they are, plus much more.

ICC Sydney also offers a direct connection to the city’s cultural, academic, and technology precincts, with the bustling city center, waterfront Barangaroo district, and the iconic Sydney Harbour close by. Not only does an event become a part of the destination’s landscape, Sydney itself becomes a part of the event. And that includes Sydney’s First Australians culture. After creating an industry-first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in 2018, ICC Sydney launched its second RAP in March 2022 to continue celebrating, recognizing, and acknowledging Australia’s First Nations culture, histories and people. First Nations contemporary artist Jeffrey Samuels has created a piece of art, “Gadigal, Acknowledgement Respect,” that is part of the venue’s comprehensive Australian art collection and graces the cover of the new Reconciliation Action Plan.

Nowhere is ICC Sydney’s ability to connect groups to the destination more apparent than with its industry-first Legacy Program. The program has been enhanced with new partnerships and broadened experiences that give planners even more avenues to reach their corporate social responsibility objectives through their events. Here are the five main initiatives of the Legacy Program.

Environmental Sustainability

ICC Sydney is committed to reducing its own impact on the environment. The center’s expert team takes their own experiences and works closely with event organizers to make sure their events are as sustainable as possible. The team can track an event’s environmental impact through post-event reporting data on energy, water usage, and waste.

First Nations

In an effort to pay respect to and honor Australia’s Indigenous peoples, ICC Sydney’s First Nations legacy stream connects planners with local First Nations businesses through partnerships with the NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, the KARI Foundation, Supply Nation, and many others. This ensures that event attendees are exposed to authentic, original experiences, whether through a live performance, touring the center’s permanent Indigenous art collection, or cultural precinct tours that will educate delegates about First Nations customs and traditions.

Generation Next

The Generation Next stream focuses on the next generation of leaders. Through this initiative, groups can directly impact, engage, and support the leaders of tomorrow by providing local university students with access to their events, allowing them to establish meaningful connections and have experiences that can help shape their future.







Australia’s largest city is filled with entrepreneurs and innovative startups working on the next big idea, and ICC Sydney makes it easy for groups to connect with the best of them. Hosted by ICC Sydney, industry-specific startups are invited to showcase their ideas at relevant events. This stream supports local incubating businesses while introducing the next generation of members to visiting associations or businesses.

Creative Industries

Sydney is bursting with talented artists, musicians, designers, and performers, and the Creative Industries stream connects groups with all of them. Whether planners want to schedule a unique live performance, organize a curated art tour, or gift delegates with authentic Australian artworks, ICC Sydney will connect them with the perfect artist(s) to bring an authentic local feel to the event.

To learn more about what the ICC Sydney team can do for your events, please click the logo link below.