People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Alex Batista

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has appointed Alex Batista to the role of vice president of convention sales. In this position, Batista will be responsible for the positioning of Miami and Miami Beach as a premier destination by managing daily sales activities of the organization. He also will help develop and implement strategic plans to drive meetings and conventions to the area. Batista comes to the GMCVB with nearly 26 years of hospitality experience. He has served in many leadership roles for hotel brands in the Miami, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. Most recently, Batista served as complex director of sales and marketing for the Eden Roc and Nobu Resorts in Miami Beach.

Michelle Haider

Visit Milwaukee has hired Michelle Haider as director of event experience. In this role, Haider oversees a department of five in ensuring the success of meetings and events booked by the Visit Milwaukee sales team. Her team also oversees the organization’s 200-plus volunteer corps. Haider previously worked on the organization’s event experience team for six years and left to take on the role of executive director at several business improvement districts throughout the region. Haider has extensive experience in event management, as well as partner and client relations.

Daniel Padilla

Daniel Padilla has been named director of sales and marketing for the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Padilla started his career in 2007 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, where he was an event manager until 2011. He then held management positions in housekeeping, guest services, and catering. In 2017 he joined the W Austin before returning to the property for his new role.