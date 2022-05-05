News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Use LinkedIn When You’re Not Looking for a Job
Although LinkedIn is a helpful tool for finding a job, it can be even more valuable in helping you do your job better, according to Forbes, from standing out from your peers to building your personal brand.
Research: How to Power Through Boring Tasks
While we all do our best to fill our personal and professional lives with engaging activities, there are countless menial, yet critical tasks that keep our organizations running — and we only stand to benefit by finding ways to get better at doing them. Harvard Business Review describes how a concept called tangential immersion — pairing boring work with a secondary task that requires more attention — can help anyone persevere in a boring task.
What ‘Upskilling’ Means for the Future of Work
Many experts believe upskilling is urgent — but most people don’t know where to start. Fortunately, writes BBC Worklife, there are ways to figure out what you should focus on and options to hone your skills online from YouTube videos to LinkedIn learning programs — and they needn’t take time away from your personal life or day-to-day work.
5 Self-Inflicted Career Mistakes You May Be Making
When things don’t go your way, it’s easy to look around for someone or something to blame. You may be right; bad bosses and economic uncertainty are out of our control and the fallout can derail your career. But sometimes, says Fast Company, the culprit for stalled professional progression could be staring back at you in the mirror.