Webinar: How to Evaluate and Maximize Your Event Technology

The past year has brought an explosion of different technology tools for event management. As the industry returns to in person and hybrid events it is essential that we take a look at our event technology tools. But how do you know which is the right tool? It is vital to keep technology features and functionality in mind for the various needs of your stakeholders. Things like ease of use for the learner, but no reporting for the provider, defeat the entire educational design. Lack of data analytics will leave your sponsors and exhibitors feeling a low ROI on their investment. This session will delve into the key questions you should ask before venturing into new avenues of event technology.

Learner Outcomes:

Evaluate technology tools that will maximize attendee experience.

Select different technology options to best fit your different stakeholder needs.

Identify unique features of your event technology that might be underutilized.

