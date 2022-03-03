People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Liz Irving

Clarion Events North America has promoted Liz Irving, executive vice president, to the newly created position of chief marketing officer. Irving has been with Clarion Events since 2016, overseeing event and media marketing, strategy and insights, audience acquisition, digital products, and data and analytics. In her new role, she will focus on further driving customer initiatives, product innovation, and technology enablement.

Kelly Amig

Visit Seattle has hired Kelly Amig as national account director, Midwest. In this role, Amig is responsible for promoting and selling Seattle and the region as a convention and meeting destination for associations and corporations by generating leads for the Washington State Convention Center, as well as hotel books from Midwest market segments. Amig will also be responsible for creating and maintaining a client base through relationship building and networks with association and corporate meeting clients. Amig has 30 years of experience as a sales professional, and most recently served as the senior sales manager at Hyatt Regency Seattle.

Brian Ciemnicki

Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis has appointed Brian Ciemnicki as director of sales and marketing. He has 25 years of sales and marketing experience and most recently served as director of sales and marketing at the Westin Minneapolis. Ciemnicki also has experience working in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland markets.