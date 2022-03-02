See What’s New in Greater Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs has always been a meeting oasis for those looking for something off the beaten path. And with more and more attendees eager to trade virtual sessions for in-person experiences, choosing a place as enticing and beautiful as this Southern California destination can feel like an added bonus, especially with all the exciting things happening in 2022. Let these new venues and hotels inspire your next gathering in sunny Greater Palm Springs.

Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians have called the Coachella Valley home for thousands of years. And now, with the opening of the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, visitors can experience their tribal culture like never before. The Cultural Plaza will feature a museum, a gathering plaza, an Education Garden and an outdoor Oasis Trail, as well as the state-of-the-art Spa at Séc-he, whose water is sourced directly from the underground Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring. Opening late 2022, this new sprawling venue is perfect for breakout meetings, private events, team building and incentives.

Rhino Savanna

Come say hello to Nia and Jaali, the two black rhinos who call The Living Desert’s newest exhibit—Rhino Savanna—home. Located within this four-acre habitat is also a brand-new event space that features sprawling views of not only Nia and Jaali but also waterbuck, springbok, two species of pelicans and a variety of other native African species. Take your corporate mixers, cocktail parties and team-building events for a little walk on the wild side at this unique and immersive venue.

Acrisure Arena

One of the most highly anticipated new venues scheduled to open in Greater Palm Springs this year is Acrisure Arena. This state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena will host concerts and events and will also serve as home to the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) franchise, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Book one (or more) of the 20 private luxury suites to treat your team for an exciting night out.

Two New Hotels

Greater Palm Springs is famous both for its awe-inspiring natural beauty and its incredible architecture. This year, you can add two more hotels to the list of must-visit destinations. If you’re looking to give your attendees a relaxing place to unwind both before and after meetings, book the new Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa located in Desert Hot Springs. Its Himalayan salt room and other stress-reducing offerings are guaranteed to impress. Another thing to keep on your radar is the upcoming Thompson Hotel, a new downtown Palm Spring property expected to join Hyatt’s award-winning luxury lifestyle portfolio. With construction scheduled to be completed in late 2022, this is bound to be one of 2023’s most sought-after meeting addresses.

Even Easier Access

Flying into Palm Spring International Airport (PSP)—with its open-air walkways and laid-back atmosphere—has always been a breeze. In fact, PSP’s tranquil environment is just one of the reasons why it was named one of the “Top 10 Most Stress-Free Airports in America” by SmarterTravel.com. Plus, getting to Greater Palm Springs is easier than ever. PSP now offers 13 airlines flying nonstop from 30-plus destinations and connecting from more than 500 destinations worldwide. With 20 new routes added since 2020, your attendees will have no trouble exploring all of these new and exciting venues and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Let the expert team at Visit Greater Palm Springs be your inside guide to anything and everything happening in this Southern California meeting oasis.