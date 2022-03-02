Partner with the PHLCVB to Create the Perfect Event

From its rich history (you’ll be able to enjoy time in “America’s most historic square mile,”) to the unexpected venues and creative programming opportunities, the reasons to bring a meeting or convention to Philadelphia are vast. As the fourth most walkable large city in the nation, navigating Philadelphia by foot is a breeze. Meeting attendees will find it easy to access and explore the city’s top attractions and restaurants during their downtime. In addition to the city’s renowned museums and galleries, you will find visual inspiration and public art in every direction.

But what makes Philadelphia especially appealing to many groups and event planners is the support they receive in organizing and holding exciting, groundbreaking and successful events.

With the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, you have a built-in destination services team that will help you plan almost anything. Boasting a suite of experts who can get things done in this close-knit community, the organization prides itself on its old-fashioned customer service and care.

Among other things, the team will provide updates on the most recent COVID information and meeting guidelines; get you access to industry experts to serve as speakers and panelists; introduce you to potential partners, sponsors, and industry networks to help increase and boost attendance; and guide you in selecting an unexpected venue or securing the right hotel, creating a truly authentic Philadelphia experience.

PHLCVB also has a direct liaison with the Philadelphia convention center’s director of event management, whose role, put plainly, is to figure it all out. They’ll connect all the dots and make sure no details are left up to chance, all but eliminating the possibility of unforeseen issues or concerns.

Having the security of a dedicated team of experts who want your event to succeed is an immeasurable asset in hosting a gathering that will have attendees raving – and wanting to come back to Philly for more!

