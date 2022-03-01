4 Reasons Successful Meetings Flourish in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has more than Florida sunshine to offer your next meeting. With smart safety measures, a cutting-edge convention center, tech grants and new hotels, we’re hosting some of Florida’s most successful meetings. Below are just four reasons why:

1. Tampa Bay’s best venue keeps getting better

The waterfront Tampa Convention Center is already gearing up for even more renovations, targeted for 2023 completion. These include 18,000 square feet of new meeting rooms on the sparkling waterfront, upgrades to the ballrooms and meeting halls, as well as adding two floors. The Tampa Convention Center also received the GBAC Star™ accreditation, the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation and gold standard for prepared facilities.

2. Acclaimed, award-winning hotels await

If you’re looking for luxury, try the five-star JW Marriott Tampa Water Street. This 519-room masterpiece features sprawling views of the waterfront and downtown as well as floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Amalie Arena. Plus, it features sleek midcentury modern furniture, décor with subtle nautical motifs and even a waterfall.

3. Open-air adventures in every direction

After a day of meeting, guests can enjoy an evening filled with fresh-air fun. The Tampa Riverwalk makes much of it easy to access along one stunning pedestrian pathway. It connects the Tampa Convention Center to 2.6 miles of innovative outdoor dining options, scenic parks and other attractions.

4. Stay connected with the new Hybrid Meeting Grant.

A convenient way to offset unanticipated hybrid technology expenses, the Hybrid Meeting Grant — with a maximum of $15,000 per event — helps keep attendees connected and minimize hybrid technology costs.

To help promote your meeting, Visit Tampa Bay and event organizers will develop a customized sponsorship marketing package that includes mutually agreed-upon items.

Ready to learn more about planning your event in Tampa Bay? Contact a representative at TampaMeetings.com.