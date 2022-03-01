Statement from PCMA on Unfolding Situation in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Author: PCMA

Now, more than ever, the world must come together.

The unprovoked and unjustified attacks on the people of Ukraine prove that we, as a society, have more work to do.

Social injustice — war — has no place, anywhere.

We support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ position in his call to end this senseless war. “I must say, President Putin: In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation,” but for the entire world.

Our global communities must be resolute in driving economic good to solve complex issues.

We stand united against war and acts of evil against innocent civilians.

We support people that believe in and live in a peaceful society.

Our prayers are with all who are grieving, and it is our hope that peace will prevail quickly.

PCMA is committed to contributing to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. If you are interested in supporting the urgent need for food, water and shelter, please visit unfoundation.org.