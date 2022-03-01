Lead Your Team to The Modern Frontier in Oklahoma City

An exciting, inviting blend of sleek modern edge and true-to-its-roots culture awaits your event planning team in Oklahoma City. With nearly 19,000 hotel rooms and a growing, all-new convention scene, OKC offers the whole package of meetings and conferences for your organization, at scale. Featuring our state-of-the-art, 500,000-square-foot convention center, an Omni headquarter hotel, a 70-acre downtown park, a convenient streetcar system, a booming culinary and arts scene and more—there’s never been a better time to add the Modern Frontier to your event planning short list.

As Oklahoma City’s official destination marketing organization, the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to help you craft a first-class meeting from the beginning basics down to the last detail. Available services include facilitating site visits, providing supplier and destination information and serving as a liaison between meeting planners, meeting facility staff and hotel staff.

And when it comes to exciting-but-affordable facilities and attractions, we invite you to expect the unexpected: 25 hotels are located within walking distance of the Convention Center and several city districts, including the lively restaurants, craft breweries, nightlife and entertainment of the Bricktown Entertainment District. Other unique downtown attractions and venues, both indoor and outdoor, include the new 175,000-square-foot First Americans Museum, the Oklahoma City Memorial & Museum, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, the Riversport Adventures water park, the Will Rogers Theatre Special Event Venue, the 21c Museum Hotel, the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, the Champion Convention Center and more.

Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to show your team’s planners how this vibrant destination is making a name for itself on a national level. Contact our team at www.MeetInOKC.com for your custom proposal or to request a visit and see first-hand what makes Oklahoma City the hottest emerging meetings destination.