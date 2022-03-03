News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Original Hybrid Workers Can Teach Us How to Do It Right
More than 50 years ago, the first professionals trialed hybrid work, calling it “part-time telecommuting.” The pandemic-driven hybrid model has problems, reports WIRED, but early adopters think they can be fixed, including moving away from one-size-fits-all approaches and planning for employees to use the space and environment in different ways.
Groups Helping Women Re-enter the Workforce Are on a Growth Tear
Throughout the pandemic, millions of women lost or had to quit their jobs to focus on child care and homeschooling. But groups dedicated to helping women re-enter the workforce are now flourishing, reports WorkLife. One of them, The Mom Project, is focused on linking women with employers attuned to respecting a work-life balance.
Why Starting a New Job Feels So Awkward
Even if you have effective onboarding, as a brand-new employee you might not be sure what to say, who to talk to, or how to figure out what you need to know. And you’re not alone. Most people struggle with discomfort in the first few days, weeks, or even months at a new gig. Harvard Business Review shares three psychological reasons that explain why these transitions can be uncomfortable as well as ways to overcome those challenges.
5 Ways to Make Your LinkedIn Profile Pop in 2022
Ready to up your LinkedIn game? Here are some LinkedIn hacks to put your best foot forward, according to Forbes, including updating your profile photograph and retooling your headline.