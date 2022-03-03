News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Why Starting a New Job Feels So Awkward

Even if you have effective onboarding, as a brand-new employee you might not be sure what to say, who to talk to, or how to figure out what you need to know. And you’re not alone. Most people struggle with discomfort in the first few days, weeks, or even months at a new gig. Harvard Business Review shares three psychological reasons that explain why these transitions can be uncomfortable as well as ways to overcome those challenges.