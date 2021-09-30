People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kelly Saling

Visit Seattle has promoted Kelly Saling to SVP and chief sales officer. In this position, Saling will be responsible for navigating the convention sales and services team through pandemic recovery and opening the Summit building in mid-2022. She also will continue to manage and strategize sales operations for future business booked into the Washington State Convention Center. Saling joined Visit Seattle in 2009 and most recently served as vice president of convention sales and services.

Julius Solaris

Julius Solaris, former head of engagement at Swapcard, has joined event technology platform Hopin as vice president of marketing strategy, events. Solaris will be focused on supporting the growth of Hopin’s event management platform and guiding core marketing strategies.

David Taylor, Neil Schriever, and Jessica Parr

The Boston Convention Marketing Center (BCMC) has added three industry veterans to its team. David Taylor has taken the role of director, hotel relations and services, serving as customers’ liaison to Boston’s hotel community. He has experience in the hotel industry, having served in sales and marketing leadership roles for properties in New York, Boston, and Cambridge, including The Charles Hotel, The St. Regis Hotel, and the Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel.

Neil Schriever has been named senior director, sales and industry relations. He will serve Washington, D.C.-area customers. Schriever joins BCMC with extensive CVB, venue, and global hotel sales experience. Schriever previously served as senior vice president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, director of sales and marketing for the Chubb Conference Center, and most recently, as global account executive for Marriott International.

Jessica Parr has returned to BCMC’s citywide convention sales team as citywide sales manager. Before her work with the organization, Parr worked for 19 years in sales with Hilton Hotels in the Boston area and in San Francisco.