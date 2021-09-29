DES Course | Module 6 | Expert Hour

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 6 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

 

The learning objectives for this module are:

  • Identify Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Return on Investment (ROI) for your digital events.
  • Determine how to evaluate event revenues, content, and attendee satisfaction KPIs.
  • Demonstrate your digital event’s ROI for executives and key stakeholders.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:58:05
  • Date: 08/19/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 29, 2021