DES Course | Module 5 | Expert Hour

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

 

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 5 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

 

The learning objectives for this module are:

  • Build a robust digital event marketing plan with objectives, actions, and measurement.
  • Use social media, video, email, and content to drive engagement with different segments of your audience.
  • Build a community around your event to create long-term revenue growth for your organization.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:56
  • Date: 09/23/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: I. Marketing
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 29, 2021