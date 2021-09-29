DES Course | Module 5 | Expert Hour

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 5 Expert Hour.

Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

The learning objectives for this module are:

Build a robust digital event marketing plan with objectives, actions, and measurement.

Use social media, video, email, and content to drive engagement with different segments of your audience.

Build a community around your event to create long-term revenue growth for your organization.