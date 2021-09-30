News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Is Going to the Office a Broken Way of Working?
In a conversation in The New Yorker, tech entrepreneur Chris Herd foresees a future in which most companies are remote-first. His vision, surprisingly, has positive implications for event organizers: Herd imagines a future in which specialized resorts will arise in locations conducive to brainstorming, where organizations will hold semi-frequent on-site and in-person gatherings for their remote workers, and their strategy sessions will take place with the help of professional on-site facilitators.
4 Elements You Should Include in Every Answer You Give
If you want to sound like a leader, you need to respond to open-ended questions like “Tell me about yourself” and “How is the project going?” with clarity, confidence, and high-ground thinking. In Fast Company, leadership communications expert Judith Humphrey offers four simple things — including starting off with a hook that shows you heard the question — to incorporate in your answers.
How to Get Better at Receiving Feedback
For leaders at any level, the single best way to grow is to lead and then get feedback — but you also need to respond wisely. Organizational psychologist David Burkus, Ph.D., explains how for Ideas.TED. Step 1, he says, is to start with a thank you.
Why Everybody’s Hiring but Nobody’s Getting Hired
For many job seekers, the current hiring environment just doesn’t make sense — there’s an incongruity between what they are hearing about in terms of job opportunities and actual hires. For employers, job seekers, and the American economy in general, it’s worth figuring out what’s going on and addressing what a management consultant calls the “great mismatch.” Vox explains how today’s job seekers can navigate a broken system.