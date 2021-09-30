News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Is Going to the Office a Broken Way of Working?

In a conversation in The New Yorker, tech entrepreneur Chris Herd foresees a future in which most companies are remote-first. His vision, surprisingly, has positive implications for event organizers: Herd imagines a future in which specialized resorts will arise in locations conducive to brainstorming, where organizations will hold semi-frequent on-site and in-person gatherings for their remote workers, and their strategy sessions will take place with the help of professional on-site facilitators.