People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Darren Temple and Rachel Mazzanti

The Expo Group has hired Darren Temple as chief growth officer. Temple has extensive experience working in the trade show and events industry — he previously served as president and CEO of Switch, a service agency for live events, COO of Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and EVP of global sales for Freeman for nearly 20 years.

Rachel Mazzanti also has joined The Expo Group as executive vice president, show sales. She most recently worked as vice president of business development for Freeman and held multiple leadership roles at the organization over 11 years.

Miranda Burkes

Miranda Burkes has been appointed event sales manager at Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Burkes will oversee all aspects of the property’s events operations, including the hotel’s recently expanded meeting and event space offerings. She will lead the events team, sell and service events, and work with clients on menu planning and agenda setting. Burkes previously worked at South Congress Hotel in Austin, where she worked as corporate catering manager.

David Martins

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has added David Martins to its executive team as director of sales and marketing. Martins will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing initiatives at the property, along with achieving sales growth, developing new and existing markets, and driving commercial performance. Martins most recently oversaw sales and marketing at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Ivy Kwan

Capella Hotel Group has named Ivy Kwan as senior vice president of sales and marketing. Kwan has worked in leadership roles in award-winning hotels across Asia for more than 30 years. She joins Capella Hotel Group from Urban Resort Concepts, where she worked as senior vice president of commercial strategy and business development.