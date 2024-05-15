People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Susan Richardson

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) has appointed Susan Richardson as vice president of sales, effective June 10. Richardson previously served as vice president of meeting and conventions at Visit Detroit, where she led innovative sales initiatives that helped reintroduce Detroit to the meetings and conventions market. Richardson, who has worked in sales and hospitality for almost three decades, has extensive experience managing international group sales initiatives and formulating sales and marketing strategies, which she will bring to her new role at MTCC.

Michael Innocentin

Omni Hotels & Resorts has named Michael Innocentin as its new chief marketing officer. He will oversee the planning, development, and execution of all brand marketing initiatives, including advertising, public relations, social media, the website, and digital campaigns. Innocentin has worked in hospitality for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Omni, Innocentin served as senior vice president, commercial projects at Fairmont Hotels.

Rylee Govoreau

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced Rylee Govoreau as sales manager. Previously, Govoreau worked as the tourism program manager for the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau, overseeing sales, marketing, and visitor services. In her new role, Govoreau will focus on showcasing the area as a meeting destination.