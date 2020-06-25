People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jamie Harrison

Reed Exhibitions has named Jamie Harrison as its new vice president of product development. Harrison succeeds Richard Remington, who left the company to join sister company Elsevier. Harrison has been with the company for 11 years, starting in the U.K. e-marketing department. In his new role, Harrison will oversee product development, focusing on customer-facing services.

Julie Pelstring and Mike Cooke

AMR Management Services has promoted Julie Pelstring and Mike Cooke to newly-created director positions. Pelstring will serve as creative director. In this role, she will provide client-partners with design and branding expertise. Pelstring has been with AMR since 2017, and has worked as an in-house design professional for 15 years.

Cooke will serve as director of web strategy. He has been with AMR since 2014, and has contributed his knowledge of data analysis, web design, and implementation of digital technology solutions to the organization. In Cooke’s new role, he will help the AMR web team navigate the digital landscape.

Amanda Walker

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) has promoted Amanda Walker to meeting sales manager. She was hired as the leisure group sales manager in 2018, where she secured accommodations and community activities for the social, military, educational, religious, and fraternal groups market, as well as for weddings and travel agents. Before joining VSC, Walker worked for The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota sales department.

Laura Bergersen

Laura Bergersen, CMP, has joined INNOV8 Meetings + Events as its director, global accounts. Bergersen has 30 years of experience in the corporate events industry. She began her career with Disneyland’s special events team before moving on to manage events for two Fortune 500 technology distribution companies.