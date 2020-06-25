News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
10 Ways to Support Black Event Industry Professionals
The Black Table, a collective that elevates Black-owned businesses in the event industry, offers 10 steps that the industry, brands, and decision-makers should take now. Read more at BizBash.
Gender Plays a Role in Whether You Show Your Face in Zoom Meetings
Women working from home due to COVID-19 are more likely to disable the video feature during virtual work meetings, a new Harris Poll conducted for Fast Company shows. And not surprisingly, that has a lot to do with cultural norms around appearance.
How to Close Pay Gaps? Implement Salary History Bans.
If companies really want to close the racial and gender pay gap, they should stop asking job candidates about their salary histories, according to a report in Forbes. The question can perpetuate inequality.
Ending Your Emails This Way Is More Likely to Get a Response
You can dramatically increase the likelihood of getting a reply, according to research from email software company Boomerang, Inc. reports, by following a simple rule.