Chat & Learn: Not Your Grandad’s Webcast

PCMA’s Chat & Learn series transforms attendees to live participants in learning during the 30-minute session. Our speakers will address the top three questions entered at registration in the beginning of the session before moving into their key insights. Keep the questions coming, our presenters will stay on the line for another half hour to answer as many as possible entered during the session.
Join Pete Erickson and Dan Noake for a no holds barred, no questions off the table, interactive Q&A featuring everything you wanted to know (and some stuff you didn’t want to know) about the world of virtual events. We promise not to use the words ‘COVID’ or ‘pivot’. The duo will talk about how they took Google from live event to live stream in the space of 4 weeks, what mistakes they made along the way, and ultimately how they are developing new ways of connecting communities whilst COVID remains a concern (sorry, the copywriter made us use that word…).
- Duration: 01:01:28
- Date: 06/24/2020
- Clock Hours: 1.0