Author: Barbara Palmer

Speaker, consultant, and author J. Kelly Hoey is a master networker — Inc. named her one of the “10 Most Well-Connected People in New York City’s Startup Scene.” And Fast Company named the author of Build Your Dream Network: Forging Powerful Relationships In A Hyper-Connected World to its “The 25 Smartest Women on Twitter” list.

So, it’s worth paying attention to the fact that, during Hoey’s talk as part of a Creative Mornings online event last week, she mentioned LinkedIn 20 times in an hour. By comparison, Twitter came up only five times.

Why LinkedIn?

A relationship-based online platform, LinkedIn is an almost perfect tool for these times. More than 40 percent of the respondents to a recent Convene survey about COVID-19’s impact on the business events industry said that their employment had been affected in some way, either directly or indirectly. Along with those losses, respondents listed the need to learn new skills, shifting job roles, and uncertainty among the biggest challenges they face — all the kinds of problems best tackled with the knowledge and support of a strong network.

On Thursday, April 16, Dahlia El Gazzar, DES, the founder of DAHLIA+Agency, will help participants learn how to make the most of the social networking platform during an hour-long webinar, “Get Empowered: Your Professional LinkedIn Makeover,” at 1 p.m. CDT. Participants will learn how to best contribute thought leadership, connect with colleagues, and manage notifications, recommendations, and privacy settings on LinkedIn.

