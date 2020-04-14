Webinar: Adapt Now to Prepare Your Organisation For the Post COVID-19 Reality

 

No one knows exactly what the world will be like after COVID-19. Waiting to act until the pandemic subsides could be detrimental to your organisation. International Business Strategist Rik Vera will talk about the importance of building ecosystems, agility and data before an industry reactor panel considers the implications for business events.

 

Learner Outcomes

  • Identify actions you can take now to become more agile for the future
  • Take three important steps to become a more data-driven organisation
  • Leverage small, local ecosystems to make a greater impact on your community and business

 

Information

  • Duration: 00:56:28
  • Date: 04/14/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         
         
         

