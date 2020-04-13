Survey Results: How Is COVID-19 Changing the Business Events Industry?

Author: Convene Editors       

covid-19 survey

More than 1,700 business event professionals and suppliers responded to the PCMA Convene survey asking about their experiences during the COVID-19 crisis and their expectations going forward. (Point 5 Design)

The speed with which the COVID-19 pandemic hit the business world — and the totality of its damaging effects in every corner of the hospitality, destination marketing, travel, and live events sectors — cannot be overstated. To get a sense of pandemic’s impact, PCMA sent an email invitation on March 31 to its database of event planners and suppliers to participate in a survey on how they are reacting and their expectations moving forward. Within a day, more than 1,200 people had participated.

The data and open-ended responses provide fresh insights about the industry’s resilience and a clear-eyed look at what the next few months and remainder of 2020 may hold in store. Get the full report by clicking the download button below.

April 13, 2020

