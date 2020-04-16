Webinar: Get Empowered: Your Professional LinkedIn Makeover

 

With COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in effect around the world, now is the time to take a look at your LinkedIn profile and make some updates to enhance your digital footprint. Join us for this session to learn how to create a credible lasting first impression, how to best show off your thought leadership, connect with colleagues and manage notifications, recommendations, and privacy settings on LinkedIn. Get ready to transform your understanding of LinkedIn!

 

 

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:01:02
  • Date: 04/16/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 16, 2020

