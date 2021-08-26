Webinar: Hidden Gems: The Most Unique Meeting Spaces in Greater Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs is Southern California’s meeting oasis, with over 300 days of sunshine annually, more nonstop flights than ever and inspiring mountain views in all directions. Here, you can hold your next meeting at a midcentury modern celebrity estate, on a rooftop terrace under the stars or at a historic artist colony – and that’s just the beginning! Learn more about some of the most unique event spaces in Greater Palm Springs that will make your next meeting anything but business as usual.

Learner Outcomes:

Get the latest insider information on new properties, recent and upcoming hotel renovations, air service additions and more big news from Greater Palm Springs.

Find out how you can impress your attendees by planning your next meeting at some of the most out-of-the-box event spaces and venues in our destination.

Learn why there’s “something for every meeting planner” thanks to the variety of lodging and venue options in Greater Palm Springs.

Sponsored by: