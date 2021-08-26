PCMA Launches Registration for Convening Leaders 2022, Requiring Proof of Vaccination

Author: Convene Editors

Registration opened yesterday for PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 (CL22), to be held in person Jan. 9-12 at CAESARS FORUM in Las Vegas and online. As part of the registration launch, PCMA President & CEO Sherrif Karamat announced that for in-person attendance, PCMA will require proof of vaccination. For those that are unable to be vaccinated or cannot travel to Las Vegas, a digital option will be offered.

“We have created two ways for you to participate in CL22 while doing our part to keep you and others safe,” Karamat wrote in a LinkedIn post, “This Is Our Time.”

Learn more about and register for Convening Leaders 2022.