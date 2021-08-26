News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Thoughts of Work Invaded My Life — Until I Learned How to Unplug
Although it took time, Eric R. Wengert, a researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, tells Science, he developed a successful and simple strategy to keep work — and emails — from invading family and personal time.
How to Work With Someone Who Creates Unnecessary Conflict
Disagreements on a team aren’t necessarily a bad thing. But you want to watch out for unhealthy interactions that hijack precious time, trust, and energy. Harvard Business Review suggests several “good-conflict practices” to deal with “conflict entrepreneurs” — those who inflame conflict for their own ends.
A Five-Point Assessment to Help You Navigate a Career Crossroads
Should you stay or should you go? You’ve been offered a career opportunity at another organization. Here’s how to assess where you are and find out everything about where you might go, from former eBay COO Maynard Webb, who writes a weekly professional advice column in Fast Company.
3 Myths About Remote Work and How Inclusive Leaders Can Challenge Them
Even as the Delta variant has delayed many employees’ return to the office, leaders are increasingly apprehensive about whether hybrid work is sustainable. Fortune crushes three misperceptions about remote work and provides the latest research and real-life examples of how WFH and hybrid work plans create greater opportunities for staff and a better company culture.