Webinar: Controlling Your Narrative: Crisis Communications for Unpredictable Situations

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

We learn how to deal with one crisis, and then before you know it, another is on the horizon. In this session, we’ll discuss the current and possible situations we see ourselves in and how to communicate with your audience early, honestly, and effectively.

Learning Objectives

  • Identify how the current situations affecting our society and economies impact media opportunities and communication plans.
  • Illustrate why communicating with your audience in a timely manner will keep you on the right side of industry media.
  • Demonstrate an efficient way to gather facts and deliver messages with transparency, as situations change day by day.

Brought to you by:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:23
  • Date: 08/11/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: C. Risk Management
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
August 11, 2020

Related Posts