Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau

What is Singapore doing to support the MICE community at this time?

The Singapore Government has committed SGD$100 billion to protect jobs and help businesses through the crisis. To help MICE businesses improve their competitiveness, the Government launched schemes aimed to spur technology innovation and adoption, and to transform business models and processes. Upskilling is another priority area where funding is available to support employee upgrading, and talent and leadership development.

What are some of the strengths of the SECB and how are they playing out during this global crisis?

The fundamentals that make us an attractive MICE hub include having a vibrant business culture, excellent infrastructure, a stable government and a proven track record in delivering high-quality events.

Our stakeholders trust us to put transparency and safety above short-term gain and Singapore’s brand attributes of being a clean and green city is even more important now and in the future. Our businesses adhere to rigorous standards of safe management and hygiene – many are certified under SG Clean, our national mark of excellence for safety and hygiene. SECB, together with the industry association, SACEOS, has actively engaged the MICE industry to continue to embrace change and transform traditional models.

What do you see as some of the opportunities for Singapore’s business events industry from the pandemic?

Years of digital evolution have been compressed into weeks by Covid-19, accelerating the pace of creative destruction. Therein lies the opportunity, where the ability to deal with speed and exponential changes will be a key competitive advantage. Some players have nimbly pivoted to offer digital and virtual event solutions to capture new business. Furthermore, the calibrated and safe resumption of business events will help to set Singapore apart as the world’s leading destination for safe, trusted and innovative business events. Asia Pacific may be the first region to return to a new normal, and we look forward to engaging our customers with new and innovative event formats.