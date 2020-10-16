PlanetIMEX Community Day: A New Approach to Boosting Digital Event Engagement

To provide the best digital experience possible for your audience there’s a lot to learn from how TV, film and social influencers keep fans glued to their screens. Heather Mason started her career in TV and film production, providing her the unique perspective to strategize and deliver engaging digital events. This session will provide a different way of thinking about how to successfully engage the audience you want while fostering robust participant communication and interaction.

Learning Outcomes:

  • Discover ways of parsing your audiences and their needs
  • Define the how interactivity fits into your strategy  and align it with your event objectives
  • Identify technology tools to use to fit interactive goals
  • Expand from a traditional one-way broadcast to multichannel delivery
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:00:31
  • Date: 10/16/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
October 16, 2020

