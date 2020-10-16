Webinar: PlanetIMEX Community Day: Redefining Event Business Models and Client/Supplier Partnerships

Whether you’re a client or a small business, we’re all part of the event ecosystem and can build new models for a successful future together. Participate in this ADMEI/PCMA 1-hour webinar to understand how supplier partners are being impacted by COVID-19 and the implications for clients’ event business relationships.

  • Recognize what to expect from event suppliers when business returns
  • Adapt your business model to the new reality Learning outcome
  • Establish new mutually beneficial client/supplier relationships
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

  • Duration: 00:59:16
  • Date: 10/16/2020
  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
